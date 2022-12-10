James Wiseman Reveals He's Stopped Using Social Media

James Wiseman has felt an extra amount of scrutiny this season as he goes through his sophomore slump. As such, he's been looking for extra ways to block out his haters - and he found it.

"I haven't been on social media in two months," Wiseman said. "I've been reading, meditating, playing 2K."

As much as James Wiseman has struggled, he's never really received a fair shake from Warriors fans - at no fault of his own. Immediately upon arriving to Golden State, fans held it against the organization that he was drafted over LaMelo Ball. From that moment on, Wiseman was always compared to LaMelo Ball after every game - especially because the Warriors could have drafted Ball. Because of that, it's just been an unnecessary amount of pressure on Wiseman.

Despite Wiseman receiving some unnecessary pressure, he's also still underperformed as a number two pick in the 2020 draft. Regardless, it's still incredibly early, and James Wiseman remains locked in and ready to improve.

"I don't care about that or them being NBA guys," Wiseman said. "I care about me. I'm improving. That's what I care about."

James Wiseman is saying all the right things and doing all the right things, and giving up on a 21-year-old player that was a number two pick would be a bit of a travesty. At the same time, Steph Curry is 34 years old and it's very clear that the Warriors have to capitalize on what they have now as a priority over youth, especially if they want to continue winning championships. Up next, an NBA Finals rematch against a very dominant Boston Celtics team.

