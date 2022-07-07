Injury Update: James Wiseman Scrimmaged 5-on-5
James Wiseman has not played an NBA game since April 10, 2021. Even though it's been over a year, he's still on track to make a Summer League return.
According to Anthony Slater, James Wiseman recently scrimmaged 5-on-5, which included light work. The Warriors are having him alternate heavy and light days, which he's responding well to. He's still on track to make a Summer League return. Additionally, Jonathan Kuminga joined the Warriors in Vegas, and practiced, but still doesn't have a timeline for a debut. The Warriors hope to develop both of their young players during this Vegas Summer League time period.
James Wiseman did not play a single game during the 2021-22 NBA season for the Golden State Warriors. It seemed like he was going to make a return at some point, but then suddenly suffered a setback. He played 39 games in the 2020-21 NBA season, where he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds on 52/31/63 shooting.
It's an interesting situation with Wiseman from the standpoint that he should develop into a great player, but the Warriors still figured out a way to win the championship without him playing a single game last season. Whether or not the team starts regularly using him, he'll provide value from a trade perspective if necessary. Hopefully, he can finally make his long-awaited return during the Vegas Summer League.
