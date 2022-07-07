Injury Update: James Wiseman Scrimmaged 5-on-5

James Wiseman has not played an NBA game since April 10, 2021. Even though it's been over a year, he's still on track to make a Summer League return.

According to Anthony Slater, James Wiseman recently scrimmaged 5-on-5, which included light work. The Warriors are having him alternate heavy and light days, which he's responding well to. He's still on track to make a Summer League return. Additionally, Jonathan Kuminga joined the Warriors in Vegas, and practiced, but still doesn't have a timeline for a debut. The Warriors hope to develop both of their young players during this Vegas Summer League time period.

James Wiseman did not play a single game during the 2021-22 NBA season for the Golden State Warriors. It seemed like he was going to make a return at some point, but then suddenly suffered a setback. He played 39 games in the 2020-21 NBA season, where he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds on 52/31/63 shooting.

It's an interesting situation with Wiseman from the standpoint that he should develop into a great player, but the Warriors still figured out a way to win the championship without him playing a single game last season. Whether or not the team starts regularly using him, he'll provide value from a trade perspective if necessary. Hopefully, he can finally make his long-awaited return during the Vegas Summer League.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Predicted Warriors Championship

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors Losing Three Players

Steph Curry Shares Message For Juan Toscano-Anderson