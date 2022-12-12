Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Lost to Warriors

The Boston Celtics have been dominating the NBA this season after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season. Many expected them to play against the Warriors with a huge chip on their shoulder for a definite victory - that didn't happen.

Jaylen Brown believes that the Celtics may have wanted to beat the Warriors too badly, to the point where it caused Boston to tense up.

"Obviously, I think that's the right choice of words," Brown said about the team wanting it too badly. "I think that we definitely played a little tense tonight. We definitely got some stuff that we've gotta continue to work on for sure. Last year is over, obviously, we gotta learn and grow what you have."

It's interesting to Brown take this position about the loss, as Jayston Tatum downplayed it a bit. Brown admitted that facing the Warriors was a game that he and the Celtics had circled.

"We played this game like we had it circled," Brown said. "Almost in a sense for a long time, instead of playing our game. Coming out and playing the way we've been playing - moving the ball, making shots, we were a little tense and kinda showed it. It's just one game, it only counts as one, so we get back to it, get back to the way we've been playing and having some fun with the game."

The game of basketball goes beyond who is better on paper or who is more skilled, there are intangibles like tensing up in the clutch. The reason why the Warriors ultimately ended up defeating the Celtics in the NBA Finals was because the Warriors were the more composed team that didn't tense up during games 4 and 6.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors