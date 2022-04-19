Skip to main content
Jordan Poole's Reaction to Not Being a Finalist for Most Improved Player Award

The finalists were Ja Morant, Darius Garland, and Dejounte Murray

Shockingly, Jordan Poole was not named a finalist for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Poole's numbers this season have made a huge leap compared to last season, oftentimes being the Warrior's second-best player at times. 

Jordan Poole 2020-21: 12.0 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 1.9 APG, 43/35/88
Jordan Poole 2021-22: 18.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 45/36/92

The finalists for the award were Ja Morant, Darius Garland, and Dejounte Murray. In all honesty, every single one of these players should have been a finalist for the award. It would be hard to say who should be replaced for Jordan Poole. Regardless, Jordan Poole had a very simple answer when asked about missing a nomination.

“It is what it is," Poole said.

It was an award Poole wanted to win, but his main focus is on winning an NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors. As it stands, the Warriors have a 1-0 advantage against the Denver Nuggets, with 15 wins left to go until winning an NBA Championship. It's going to be a journey that's one game at a time, but one that Jordan Poole will have a huge role in. 

Despite the snub, Poole's teammates will always have his back.

"If Jordan Poole isn’t the Most Improved Player, the NBA really needs to relook at their process," Draymond Green said. "You cannot find a guy on that list who has made a bigger improvement."

