Jordan Poole Says He's Being Defended Like Steph Curry

After signing a major contract extension, it was clear that Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole could no longer fly under the radar. This probably would have been true even without the extension, as Poole was a key factor in Golden State winning the NBA Championship last season, but there is no doubt that Poole is now a much bigger focus of opposing defenses than he was early in his career.

Being a late first-round pick and also having multiple G-League stints, Poole was not always this level of player. Now a key piece off the bench for a Warriors team that looks to defend their title, he is adjusting the the increased defensive attention he is facing. According to Poole, second units are defending him the way starting groups defend Steph Curry.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Poole said, "How people are guarding Steph in the first unit is how they’re guarding me in the second unit. When we’re not on the court together, I get the same coverage as he gets."

While it may feel that way to Poole, there is not another player in the NBA that faces the coverages Steph Curry faces on a nightly basis. Teams consistently double-team Steph Curry one step inside of half-court, which is something Poole is not regularly facing.

The defense may be more focused on Poole than in prior years, but it has not approached Steph Curry levels.

