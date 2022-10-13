Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Punch

The Golden State Warriors are attempting to move beyond the incident that occurred between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. While some have compared this altercation to the verbal incident between Green and Kevin Durant in 2019, Durant recently went on record saying they are entirely different.

"That's not the same situation," Durant told ESPN's Nick Friedell. "Somebody got punched in the face... It's no comparison to that. It was just some words that being -- I heard people say that that happens a lot in the NBA. I had never seen nothing like that before. But what me and Draymond did a few years back, that s--- happens all the time. So it's easy to get through something like that, but I don't know what this situation is like."

Joining the long list of NBA veterans who have admittedly never seen such a thing in their careers, Durant emphasized that what Draymond did is not normal. Despite this, he believes the Warriors can move forward without it being a major deterrence.

"I think the best thing about the Warriors is their mantra's been 'Strength in Numbers' that whole time," Durant told Friedell. "And it's always been a collaborative effort with everybody there. So Steph is not alone in trying to gather everybody."

Saying that Steph Curry will have assistance from several others in the organization, Durant is confident the team can come together and move forward after this horrible display from Green.

