Kevin Durant Rescinding Trade is Good For Warriors

The Kevin Durant trade saga of the 2022 off-season is officially over. For a brief moment, it seemed like there was a chance of Durant re-joining the Golden State Warriors, but that moment is over. Ultimately, Durant staying with the Brooklyn Nets is a good thing for the Warriors.

With the way things currently stand, the Golden State Warriors should be the favorites to win the NBA Championship this season, with the Boston Celtics being the next closest team. If Durant had found himself on the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, or even the Memphis Grizzlies, it would have changed the power dynamic in the NBA. The Warriors would likely no longer be the favorites to win the NBA Championship, and those other teams would most likely be the best team on paper.

A stand-still in this situation only benefits the Golden State Warriors. The team won't have to give up their future or chemistry in an attempt to prevent Durant from joining any other conference rivals, and the Nets still haven't proven themselves as a legitimate championship threat.

The next biggest star to likely be traded in the off-season will be Donovan Mitchell. However, even if Mitchell were to join the New York Knicks, it wouldn't put the Golden State Warriors in a compromising position. The Warriors are in a very healthy spot to find themselves as a championship favorite again as they enter the 2022-23 NBA season.

