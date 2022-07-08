Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.

When asked why he left the Warriors for Toronto, Porter Jr. said, "I played against Toronto a lot being in Washington D.C., love the city. My wife is from here. It just makes sense." While the city of Toronto was a key factor in prying Porter from Golden State, he admits it wasn't any easy decision.

"It was tough, obviously, winning a championship there," Porter said. "I think a lot of guys were expecting everybody to be back to run at it again. It was a tough decision. But I’m locked in with those guys for life. We had an unbelievable year."

That championship connection will always be there between each member of the 2022 Warriors team, and while Porter is sad to leave, he knows he helped accomplish something special and timeless. With Porter's departure, along with Gary Payton II's decision to join the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State will look different next season, but the defending champs still project to be right atop the Western Conference.

