Klay Thompson Believes Jordan Poole Can Become All-Star

The Golden State Warriors dropped another game on Friday night, but Jordan Poole continued his stretch of impressive play. With 24 points and 10 assists, Poole has now eclipsed 20 points in 12-straight games. While the Warriors were unable to secure the win, Klay Thompson had high praise for Poole after the game.

"Jordan has such a bright future," Klay said. "The world can see that. And we need him. We need him to win, reach our goals. And I enjoy playing with him. He's such an incredible ball-handler, shooter, scorer and I look forward to seeing him grow every year. To be 22-years-old, and be able to do what he does, it's a testament to his hard work and his future is so bright."

Klay also went as far to say Poole can be an All-Star in this league. "I know he said earlier this season he has a goal of being an All-Star, and I told him he should because he has the ability to," Klay said. "And don't let anyone tell him otherwise because he wants to be great, and you need that confidence to be great. I am so proud of Jordan and we need him to make a run this year."

With Steph Curry out, Poole has stepped up in a big way. According to Klay, this is just the start for him.

