Klay Thompson Blasts Report About His Retirement

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson won't be retiring in 2024
A speculative report had surfaced recently that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson would be retiring in 2024. Much like his teammate Steph Curry, Klay sees some of the media noise, and made sure to shut it down on Thursday.

When speaking from the podium, Thompson said, "Also, there was a report out there - I have no intention of retiring in 2024, so if you write some dumb shit like that, just be held accountable... That's crazy."

Setting the record straight, Thompson was not happy that this inaccurate report surfaced. Looking to play his first full season since 2019, Thompson is ready to get back to the grind, and doesn't need distractions like this getting in the way. His Warriors are already off to a 1-0 start, and the focus should remain solely on their attempt to repeat as champions.

Thompson's love for basketball has been well-documented, especially during his extended absence. This is also likely why he was so upset by this report, because it indicated he already had his mind set on a retirement date. Planning to play as long as he can, 2024 is certainly not when Thompson plans to retire.

Having been integral to Golden State's dynasty, Thompson has his sights set on more rings. The Warriors believe they are in a good position to repeat this year, and that is where their focus is at. Anything beyond that is speculative, or outright false.

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after a shot during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
