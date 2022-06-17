Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Destroys Jaren Jackson Jr. For Mocking Warriors

Klay had some receipts following another NBA Finals victory

Getty Images

After two devastating injuries that had him away from basketball for two full years, Klay Thompson is an NBA Champion once more. While Klay shared a lot of different emotions following his fourth ring, he also kept some receipts. One of these was directed at Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, who mocked Golden State's "strength in numbers" motto earlier this season.

"There's this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'Strength In Numbers' after they beat us in the regular season... I can't wait to retweet that thing — freakin' bum. I had to watch that, like this freakin' clown. You gonna mock us? You ain’t never been here before bruh... Hold that."

There was a lot of animosity between the Warriors and Grizzlies during their Western Conference Semi-Finals matchup, with back-and-forth battles on social media and in postgame pressers often following games. Klay definitely remembers that, and he also remembers Jaren Jackson's Tweet from earlier in the season.

The Warriors definitely earned their right to take this victory lap after proving so many people wrong, and Klay seemed to especially enjoy bringing up the receipts he had kept from Jaren Jackson's mockery from earlier in the year. While much of Klay's postgame emotions were reflective and thankful, he didn't pass up an opportunity to call some people out.

