Klay Thompson Reacts to Finally Getting Offseason Training

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson can finally train without an injury
Having battled major injuries since the 2019 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson will finally have a full offseason to train. This is coming fresh off another NBA Championship, which is four in eight seasons for Thompson and the Warriors. In a recent post to his Instagram story, Klay reflected on finally getting an entire offseason to train without rehabbing an injury:

Despite being understandably up and down after a two-year absence, Klay was a key piece in Golden State's latest championship run. He hit several clutch shots throughout the playoffs, and showed signs of of the player he was when Golden State was at the peak of their powers. With a full offseason to train, there is legitimate reason to believe he and the team will be even better next season.

The Western Conference projects to be loaded next year, with several hopeful contenders looking to make a push. The Warriors are rightfully the favorites to defend their title most places, but they will need all hands on deck to make it happen. It goes without saying, but a healthy Klay Thompson is integral to what they do.

After already showing signs of the player he once was, a full summer of training should allow Klay Thompson to regain form pretty quickly next season. Fans should expect a more consistent version of Klay, now that he can continue putting his injuries further in the past.

ay 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks towards the locker room after the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
