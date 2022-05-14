Klay Thompson Reacts to Game 6 Victory

The Golden State Warriors made it happen. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive years due to injuries, the team is finally going back to the Western Conference Finals. It was a tough series against the Memphis Grizzlies, who gave it all they had without Ja Morant, but Golden State's championship experience allowed them to close out this final game at home.

It was a tough shooting night for Steph Curry; however, the superstar point guard never stopped shooting until he finally found his rhythm in the final frame. Curry finished with 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, but it was his Splash Brother that stole the show. Klay Thompson, who has earned the Game 6 Klay nickname over the years, showed why the world calls him that. Going off for 30 points on 8/14 from deep, Klay ultimately carried the Warriors to the Western Conference Finals.

After the game, Klay said, "I just try to focus on the present. Today I was thinking about the last couple years and what this team has been through, what I've personally been through, and having another closeout game at Chase Center, it gave me butterflies, I was nervous all day. But I just had so much fun tonight, and I'm proud of this team for being so resilient."

The Golden State Warriors will now have to wait for the completion of Game 7 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks in order to find out who they will play in the Western Conference Finals, but for now, Klay and the team will enjoy this series-clinching victory.

