Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Reacts to Game 6 Victory

Klay Thompson Reacts to Game 6 Victory

Game 6 Klay sent the Golden State Warriors to the Western Conference Finals

Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group

Game 6 Klay sent the Golden State Warriors to the Western Conference Finals

The Golden State Warriors made it happen. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive years due to injuries, the team is finally going back to the Western Conference Finals. It was a tough series against the Memphis Grizzlies, who gave it all they had without Ja Morant, but Golden State's championship experience allowed them to close out this final game at home.

It was a tough shooting night for Steph Curry; however, the superstar point guard never stopped shooting until he finally found his rhythm in the final frame. Curry finished with 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, but it was his Splash Brother that stole the show. Klay Thompson, who has earned the Game 6 Klay nickname over the years, showed why the world calls him that. Going off for 30 points on 8/14 from deep, Klay ultimately carried the Warriors to the Western Conference Finals.

After the game, Klay said, "I just try to focus on the present. Today I was thinking about the last couple years and what this team has been through, what I've personally been through, and having another closeout game at Chase Center, it gave me butterflies, I was nervous all day. But I just had so much fun tonight, and I'm proud of this team for being so resilient."

The Golden State Warriors will now have to wait for the completion of Game 7 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks in order to find out who they will play in the Western Conference Finals, but for now, Klay and the team will enjoy this series-clinching victory.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Make History in Game 6 Victory

CJ McCollum Trolls Steph Curry Amidst Blowout Loss

Klay Thompson Praises Warriors Fans For Booing Dillon Brooks

BNG-L-WARRIORS-0514-112-2
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Game 6 Victory

By Joey Linn25 seconds ago
May 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after making a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Eliminate Grizzlies and Advance to Western Conference Finals

By C.J. Peterson10 minutes ago
Steph-Klay-Getty_0
News

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Make History in Game 6 Victory

By Joey Linn14 minutes ago
USATSI_18250064_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 6

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 12, 2022
May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green warms up before game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Explains Dancing to "Whoop that Trick" in Blowout Loss

By C.J. PetersonMay 12, 2022
1200x0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Blowout Loss in Game 5

By Joey LinnMay 12, 2022
May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Injured Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant chats with his teammates on the sidelines while they play the Golden State Warriors during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja Morant Hits Twitter after Grizzlies Blowout Warriors in Game 5

By C.J. PetersonMay 12, 2022
curry_draymond_laugh
News

Watch: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Laugh While Grizzlies Play 'Whoop That Trick'

By Joey LinnMay 12, 2022
cj-mccollum-steph-curry-USATSI-12749984
News

CJ McCollum Trolls Steph Curry Amidst Blowout Loss

By Joey LinnMay 11, 2022