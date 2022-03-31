Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

It is no secret that Steph Curry faces arguably the most aggressive traps of any player in NBA history. Frequently facing double and triple-teams the minute he crosses half-court, Steph has conditioned opposing teams to be content with anybody other than him taking shots. This was even persistent with Kevin Durant alongside him, as Ty Lue admitted to blitzing Curry in the 2017 and 2018 Finals even with Durant and Klay Thompson out there. In a recent podcast episode, Ty Lue opened up about his defensive strategy against Steph in the 2016 Finals as well.

"Steph was a bad guy. He was a bad man. So we had to double team him every time he touched the ball, and he still averaged 27," Ty Lue said when asked about the 2016 Finals. This is consistent with what Ty Lue has said about Steph Curry for years now, even just recently calling him "the most dangerous player in the league."

There is a lot of mutual respect between Ty Lue and Steph Curry, as the current LA Clippers head coach has spent a lot of time figuring out how to slow him down. As is the game plan for every coach in the league, Lue's approach is often let anybody but Steph shoot. As Lue mentioned, Steph still finds a way to score even despite this, but it's the only chance a team has at keeping him from taking over.

