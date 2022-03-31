Skip to main content
Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers trapped Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry a lot in the 2016 Finals

Thomas Ondrey | Credit: The Plain Dealer

The Cleveland Cavaliers trapped Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry a lot in the 2016 Finals

It is no secret that Steph Curry faces arguably the most aggressive traps of any player in NBA history. Frequently facing double and triple-teams the minute he crosses half-court, Steph has conditioned opposing teams to be content with anybody other than him taking shots. This was even persistent with Kevin Durant alongside him, as Ty Lue admitted to blitzing Curry in the 2017 and 2018 Finals even with Durant and Klay Thompson out there. In a recent podcast episode, Ty Lue opened up about his defensive strategy against Steph in the 2016 Finals as well.

"Steph was a bad guy. He was a bad man. So we had to double team him every time he touched the ball, and he still averaged 27," Ty Lue said when asked about the 2016 Finals. This is consistent with what Ty Lue has said about Steph Curry for years now, even just recently calling him "the most dangerous player in the league."

There is a lot of mutual respect between Ty Lue and Steph Curry, as the current LA Clippers head coach has spent a lot of time figuring out how to slow him down. As is the game plan for every coach in the league, Lue's approach is often let anybody but Steph shoot. As Lue mentioned, Steph still finds a way to score even despite this, but it's the only chance a team has at keeping him from taking over.

Steph Curry Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Steve Kerr Addresses Trae Young's Steph Curry Comparisons

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Steph Curry

ROGWPHC5C5FSFJUUPR47ZNVP3M
News

Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
Mar 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Poole Explains Half-Court Heave Before the Final Buzzer

By C.J. Peterson15 hours ago
Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) high fives guard Jordan Poole (3) after Poole s basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Jordan Poole and Chris Paul's Trash Talk

By C.J. Peterson15 hours ago
0x0
News

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles

By Joey Linn20 hours ago
USATSI_17898189_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Has Not Done On-Court Rehab Yet

By Farbod Esnaashari20 hours ago
1357066347.0
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

By Joey LinnMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17909865_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Wins Oscar as Executive Producer

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 29, 2022
im-396967
News

Steph Curry Reveals Crypto Commercial

By Joey LinnMar 29, 2022
Mar 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts as Memphis Grizzlies fans boo after a three point basket during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors React to Andre Iguodala's Return

By C.J. PetersonMar 29, 2022