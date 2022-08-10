Klay Thompson Reveals Candid Thoughts About Watching Trayce Thompson Play for Dodgers

There's nothing more special than when two family members both succeed at accomplishing their dreams. For the Thompson brothers, each one of them made their way to becoming professional athletes - one in basketball and the other in baseball.

Klay Thompson spoke to PEOPLE's reporter Natasha Dye during Klayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament about how he feels watching his brother Trayce Thompson play for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It's the most fun to be a spectator and drink a bunch of beers and eat nachos," Klay says. "And to cheer your brother on? I feel like a kid again. It's the best."

The two brothers share a special relationship, where each one knew that the other would achieve their dreams. Klay told PEOPLE that he fondly always remembers his brother having a baseball bat in his hands all the time.

"He just really loved Ken Griffey [Jr.], that was his hero," Klay said. "I never really remember a time where he did not have a baseball bat in his hands."

Trayce even revealed to PEOPLE a special piece of information about Klay that very few knew about, that his brother is a big Michael Jackson fan.

"He's into a lot of different things, but Michael Jackson is hands down his favorite artist," Trayce said. "So whenever you hear Michael Jackson blasting at my parents' house, you know Klay's home."

Regardless of how you feel about the Warriors or the Dodgers, there's nothing better than seeing two brothers being happy for each other.

