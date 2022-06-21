Knicks Player Calls Steph Curry 'Favorite Player of All-Time'

Now a 13-year NBA veteran, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has young players looking up to him. His shooting ability has changed the game forever, as kids now want to be like Steph. One of these young players who is a noted Steph fan, is New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley. In a recent Tweet, Quickley called Steph his favorite player of all-time.

Quickley was in the building when Steph broke the all-time three-point record, which notably happened in Madison Square Garden. The young guard has gotten off to a promising start to his career, averaging 11.4 PPG in his first 142 contests. Flashing some deep range and finishing ability, Quickley has been a serviceable guard off the bench for New York in his first two seasons.

While Steph Curry's reign is still very much alive, the veteran superstar has maintained his greatness long enough to compete against young players who idolize him. Quickley is one of these players, and made that known with his recent Tweet.

Steph and the Warriors are enjoying this championship to the fullest, rightfully taking every moment to remind the doubters just how wrong they were. With their fourth ring in eight years, the core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson has once again reminded the league just how dominant they are. As for Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, he didn't need a reminder to know how good his favorite player of all-time is.

