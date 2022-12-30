Lakers Player Calls Steph Curry Unguardable

Juan Toscano-Anderson may not be a Warrior anymore, but he still has love for Steph.

Juan Toscano-Anderson may not be a member of the Warriors anymore, but he still remembers what it's like to see a prime Steph Curry cook at his best.

JTA was a guest on the 'Outta Pocket' podcast where he discussed what it was like playing with both LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Juan Toscano-Anderson spent a portion of the podcast discussing just how terrific Steph Curry was in the NBA Finals last season and illustrated just what that zone looks like.

“When he’s in his zone -- you know when he’s in his zone -- and he doesn’t do s--t like that,” Toscano-Anderson said. “He’s not an arrogant person. When you push him to that point, when you make him mad and he’s trying to prove a point or he’s in his zone, then that type of sauce comes out.

JTA believes that once Steph Curry taps into that zone, he becomes absolutely unstoppable.

“So when he was doing that, I knew it was over. Cause when Steph’s in his zone, nobody can stop him. Can’t nobody guard him, bro. Nobody. Not a soul in the NBA can guard him.”

Unfortunately for the Celtics, that statement became a truth in reality. Steph Curry single-handedly made sure that the Warriors were going to win Game 4, a game that ultimately changed the tide of the series.

“I’ve only been in the league for three whole years and I have yet to see somebody that just puts it up like him,” Toscano-Anderson said. "He can run 17 points off and you don’t even realize it’s 17 points because it’s happened in a minute and 30 seconds.”

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him