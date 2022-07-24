Skip to main content
Latest Update on Kevin Durant to Warriors Trade

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will likely not complete a KD trade
There has been a lot of noise surrounding Kevin Durant potentially returning to the Golden State Warriors, but each update seems to decrease the likelihood of a reunion. Warriors general manager Bob Meyers recently insinuated that no trade will be happening, and while those comments have already been documented, ESPN analyst Zach Lowe expanded upon them during a recent podcast episode.

"The issues are Wiggins and Simmons. You run into the designated rookie fiasco," Lowe said. "The intel I have is that the Nets are not super high on Wiggins or Poole as sort of centerpiece players. Then you get to the other guys who are relatively unproven in the NBA. So I don't know if there ever really was a deal there that the Nets would have done. Obviously, you have to explore it if you're the Warriors."

This tone from Lowe seems to indicate the inverse of what many had concluded from previous reports. With both fans and analysts across the league feeling as if the Warriors have one of the more compelling packages in the NBA, Lowe reports that Brooklyn may not have a high of interest in players like Poole and Wiggins. If this is indeed the case, it complicates matters for a Warriors team that would likely seek to hang onto some of their youth in a potential deal for Kevin Durant.

