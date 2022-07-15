Skip to main content
Analyst: Kevin Durant Wants to Rejoin Warriors

Ross D. Franklin | Credit: AP

This latest report indicates Kevin Durant would like a trade to Golden State

The Golden State Warriors have arguably the best possible trade package that Brooklyn could receive for Kevin Durant; however, the willingness of both Golden State and KD himself to entertain a reunion is where many become skeptical. While Durant theoretically has little say in a trade, most players of his caliber get an opportunity to speak into their next destination. According to a recent report, a "good source" indicated that Durant wants to rejoin his former team.

"Somebody texted me, a good source texted me at that point, that Kevin Durant doesn't want to play with Kyrie, and that he wants to go to Golden State," Chris Broussard said on First Things First. "I said it on The Herd, I didn't put too much bass in my voice, because it is - hard to believe. I haven't confirmed it with Kevin Durant or his agent, so I am leaning towards - strongly leaning towards not believing that. But, is it an impossibility? No."

While Broussard admitted that his information came from just one source, making it hard to believe, he does not believe Durant to the Warriors is an impossibility. Different theories regarding this situation have circulated for a while, with some believing the Warriors have zero interest, and others believing their reported interest is legitimate.

Durant's openness to a return is certainly a factor for the Warriors to consider, and if Broussard's source is correct, there could be an increased willingness for the Warriors to explore a potential reunion.

