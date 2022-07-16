Skip to main content
NBA Champion: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic Only Untouchable Players

AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

Robert Horry believes Luka and Steph are the only two players who cannot be acquired in a trade

The NBA world has been waiting for Kevin Durant to be traded since the superstar forward asked out of Brooklyn several weeks ago. The trade request sparked discussions on how certain players are valued, and who could actually be acquired in a deal for Kevin Durant. Many players who had previously felt secure in their current situations were forced to acknowledge the possibility that they were indeed expendable for a player of Durant's caliber. According to seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry, only two players in the league are currently untouchable.

"There's only two dudes that aren't on the trading block. Luka [Doncic] and Steph [Curry]," Horry said on the Big Shot Bog Podcast. "Everybody else can be traded... If you Pelinka, and someone says, 'Okay, I’ll give you KD for LeBron,' you have to do the trade."

While Horry is undoubtably correct about Steph Curry and Luka Doncic, he is likely wrong to omit players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and perhaps some other franchise stars as well. That said, several players across the league likely consider themselves untouchable until a player like Kevin Durant becomes available, forcing them to reassess their value.

Whether or not the current list of untouchable players is as narrow as Horry believes it to be, it seems fair to say that he is correct in assessing Luka Doncic and Steph Curry as unavailable no matter what the deal is.

