LeBron James Shares High Praise For Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has respect for the Golden State Warriors backcourt

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors have had some iconic battles over the years, dating back to the 2015 Finals. From that year until 2018, the Warriors and Cavs in the Finals was a formality, with Golden State taking home three of those four championships. With the latest rendition of LeBron vs. the Warriors coming in last year's play-in, the two sides ended up on separate trajectories this year, with Golden State finishing 3rd in the Western Conference while LeBron and the Lakers missed the play-in entirely.

With the Lakers not a participant in this year's playoffs, LeBron has been able to watch and observe as a fan for one of the few times in his career. Despite his historic and often contentious battles with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, LeBron recently shared some high praise for the Splash Brothers during a Q&A session on Twitter.

When asked who the best remaining player in the playoffs is, LeBron mentioned Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Doncic in no specific order. Emphasizing the large amount of remaining talent in the playoffs, LeBron made sure to mention the Splash Brothers amongst that group.

With a front row seat to many of Steph and Klay's best postseason performances, LeBron knows what that duo is capable of. While the Warriors will have a tough test in the WCF against Luka and the Mavs, they hope to make another trip back to the Finals for the 6th time in the Splash Brothers era.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Make History in Game 6 Victory

Klay Thompson Reacts to Game 6 Victory

Draymond Green Calls Out Kendrick Perkins After Game 6 Win

