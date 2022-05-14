Skip to main content
Draymond Green Calls Out Kendrick Perkins After Game 6 Win

The Golden State Warriors took down the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6

NBAE via Getty Images

Between their aging core, injuries, and narratives of their dynasty being over, there was a lot of added motivation for the Golden State Warriors to take down this Memphis Grizzlies team and advance to the Western Conference Finals. In addition to each of these motivating factors, ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins had some criticism for Draymond Green that he did not appreciate. After the Game 6 victory, Draymond fired back.

"I saw somebody say I'm scared to shoot the basketball. Scared and me in the same sentence... a big ogre on TV talking about what Draymond say ain't the gospel. It is the gospel. What I say is the gospel," Draymond said. "When you say that multiple times on several different segments, you must think what I say the gospel. So, you know, you gotta come out and shut some guys up sometimes."

Draymond continued by retaliating against the narrative that anybody can do what he does, specifically calling out those who say anybody can make the passes he makes. As he continued his answer, he made it clear he was referencing Kendrick Perkins.

"These are people who get employed on TV to talk about our game... You make that pass, I would like to see it. I played against that guy by the way, I'm talking about Kendrick Perkins for those of ya'll who don't know."

Draymond finished his answer by saying he isn't ducking any smoke, just like the Memphis Grizzlies' towels say. Never shy to speak his mind, Draymond came for Kendrick Perkins in his postgame press conference.

