Skip to main content
LeBron James Shares Major Compliment For Jordan Poole

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James Shares Major Compliment For Jordan Poole

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is impressed by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After signing a big contract extension to stay with the Golden State Warriors, young guard Jordan Poole knows that the expectations are different this year. Truly breaking out last season, Poole was a big piece for the Warriors in their championship run, especially when Steph Curry was limited off the bench to start the postseason.

Now in a much bigger role, combined with much bigger expectations and attention, Poole is looking to build off what was a fantastic breakout year last season. During the first half of Golden State's game against the Phoenix Suns, Poole received high praise from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:

Having seen Poole up close on opening night, James has a level of appreciation for his game. Sharing that on Twitter, James is tuned in for this battle of Western Conference powerhouses.

The Lakers have gotten off to an 0-3 start to the year, and have a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs this year. While LeBron and his team are determined to do that, they are definitely well behind the top teams in the Western Conference. One of those teams is of course the defending champion Golden State Warriors, and LeBron is impressed with their young guard Jordan Poole.

Despite the increased attention and pressure, Poole continues to produce for Golden State.

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors

USATSI_19257831
News

LeBron James Shares Major Compliment For Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19290893_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Playing Best Basketball of Career

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17673977
News

Kevin Garnett: This is Steph Curry's Era, Not LeBron's

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18419360
News

Magic Johnson Reveals Interesting Take on Draymond Green's Punch Leaking

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17993963_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report For Warriors vs Suns Released

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19253097
News

Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19253134
News

Steph Curry Reveals Advice For Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18082030_168390270_lowres
News

Report: NBA Executive Believes Draymond Green is Going to Lakers in Free Agency

By Farbod Esnaashari
Draymond-Green-Nikola-Jokic-GETTY
News

Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

By Joey Linn