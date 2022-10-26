LeBron James Shares Major Compliment For Jordan Poole

After signing a big contract extension to stay with the Golden State Warriors, young guard Jordan Poole knows that the expectations are different this year. Truly breaking out last season, Poole was a big piece for the Warriors in their championship run, especially when Steph Curry was limited off the bench to start the postseason.

Now in a much bigger role, combined with much bigger expectations and attention, Poole is looking to build off what was a fantastic breakout year last season. During the first half of Golden State's game against the Phoenix Suns, Poole received high praise from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:

Having seen Poole up close on opening night, James has a level of appreciation for his game. Sharing that on Twitter, James is tuned in for this battle of Western Conference powerhouses.

The Lakers have gotten off to an 0-3 start to the year, and have a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs this year. While LeBron and his team are determined to do that, they are definitely well behind the top teams in the Western Conference. One of those teams is of course the defending champion Golden State Warriors, and LeBron is impressed with their young guard Jordan Poole.

Despite the increased attention and pressure, Poole continues to produce for Golden State.

