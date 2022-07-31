Lou Williams Tells Epic Story of Kobe Bryant Shutting Down Steph Curry

Kobe Bryant has had some legendary moments in his career that many have forgotten about - Lou Williams brought a reminder in a recent interview.

In a recent episode of The Knuckleheads podcast, Lou Williams told a story of Kobe Bryant shutting down Steph Curry during the 2015-16 season.

“We was playing Golden State," Williams said. "And this was when Steph was starting to catch fire. He was starting to turn into ‘The Chef.’ You know what I’m saying? And he came in and he said, ‘I f***ing found it.’ He just kept saying, ‘I f***ing found it.’ … He like, ‘He don’t like people standing on the side of him. He can shoot with you in front of him. He can shoot with you behind him. But on his side, he don’t like that. I’mma guard him the second half.’ Shut him down again. So, after that, I was a believer. … After that, I’m like, ‘Everything that I’ve heard about Kobe Bryant is all true.’”

One thing that's become very underrated about Kobe Bryant over time has become his defense. It's hard to tell which specific game Williams is talking about, but it looks to be the one on March 6, 2016. It was the final game Kobe Bryant played against Stephen Curry, and the Lakers won by 112-95. Stephen Curry ultimately ended up shooting 6/20 FGs from the field, 1/10 from three, and was a -8 overall. Stephen Curry is one of the greatest offensive superstars in NBA history, but on that night, Kobe Bryant had his number.

