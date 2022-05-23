Skip to main content
Luka Doncic and Andrew Wiggins React to Poster Dunk

Luka had to appreciate Wiggins' monster dunk

During the 4th quarter of Golden State's Game 3 victory, Andrew Wiggins threw down the dunk of the playoffs. Putting Luka Doncic on a poster, Wiggins made an incredibly athletic play above the rim that the refs tried to take away. Wiggins and his team were able to celebrate only momentarily, as official Marc Davis ran over to call the play an offensive foul on Wiggins. After being successfully challenged by Steve Kerr, the call was overturned, and the dunk stood. Unsurprisingly, Wiggins was pleased with the ruling.

"Just feeling the energy," Wiggins said of his dunk. "That's the main thing when I see the rim. That's all I see. They tried to take it away from me, but Steve challenged it and we won. So thank him for that." When asked specifically about official Marc Davis initially ruling the play an offensive foul, Wiggins said, "I feel that dunk would still be alive [if it remained an offensive foul]." Wiggins admitted he was surprised by the call, but added that's why replay exists.

Luka added his reaction, saying, "That was impressive. I'm not going to lie. I saw the video again, and I was like, 'Oof.' I wish I had those bunnies."

Draymond Green also added his thoughts on the dunk, saying, "[It was] absolutely incredible. He's been attacking like that... Forget laying the ball up, go dunk. He's been attacking like that all playoffs. That one was on Luka, so it means more. When you get a dunk on a superstar like that it means a little more."

The Warriors are now one win away from the NBA Finals; however, they recognize how difficult it will be to close out a resilient Dallas team.

