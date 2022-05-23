Skip to main content
Draymond Green Blasts Ref Who Called Offensive Foul on Andrew Wiggins' Dunk

Andrew Wiggins just posterized Luka Doncic

AP Photo/ Jed Jacobsohn

Andrew Wiggins just posterized Luka Doncic

Andrew Wiggins just had the dunk of the playoffs. Putting Luka Doncic on a poster during the 4th quarter of Game 3, Wiggins got eye-level with the rim and detonated. Wiggins and the Warriors were able to celebrate only momentarily, as official Marc Davis ran over to rule the play an offensive foul on Wiggins. After being challenged by Steve Kerr, the call was overturned, and the dunk stood. Draymond Green, who was issued a technical foul by Davis earlier in the game, had words for the official following the overturned call:

While the call ultimately stood, Marc Davis ruined some of the excitement by incorrectly ruling the play an offensive foul. He was perhaps fooled by Luka Doncic's acting job, as the superstar guard threw himself to the floor; however, the right call was ultimately made.

The dunk from Wiggins was the highlight of what was an overall great game for the two-way forward, who continues to be a key contributor during these playoffs. Making shots, grabbing rebounds, and competing defensively, Wiggins has answered all of the questions surrounding his play entering these playoffs, and has proven he is ready for this stage.

With the Warriors securing this win on the road, they are now just one win away from another trip back to the NBA Finals, where they resided for several consecutive years during the peak of their dynasty.

