Magic Johnson Reveals Interesting Take on Draymond Green's Punch Leaking

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson spoke on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
While the Golden State Warriors are looking to put the Draymond Green situation behind them, some still have questions about how the video of him punching Jordan Poole got leaked. The team announced shortly after the video surfaced that they were launching an investigation into the matter, but no details have surfaced since that announcement.

Speaking recently with Shannon Sharpe, Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Magic Johnson made an interesting insinuation when speaking about the video leaking.

"You already know how that tape got [leaked], man," Johnson said. "Man, come on. Everybody knows - this is common sense now. Only employees of Golden State are in there. Enough said."

While it is not 100% clear what Magic Johnson is suggesting, he seems to insinuate that this tape leaking was an inside job. Shannon Sharpe stated that he felt the tape was leaked to make Draymond look bad, but he didn't elaborate on who would stand to benefit from that. By all accounts, the tape leaking made things much more difficult for the Warriors.

Whether it was an employee looking to profit off their exclusive access, or some bigger scheme that Magic Johnson and Shannon Sharpe seem to be suggesting, the situation was bad all the way around for the Warriors. Looking to put it further into the past, the team is focused on basketball only right now.

