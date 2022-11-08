NBA Admits Kings Were Robbed vs. Warriors

The Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors game ended on a controversial no-call that would have sent Kevin Huerter to the line with a chance to tie the game with three free throws. The play was heavily debated after the game, and in their last two minute report, the NBA admitted that Klay Thompson fouled Huerter on the shot attempt, and the Kings guard should have been awarded three free throws.

This is undoubtedly a massive miss by the officials, as the correct call could have sent the game to overtime and given the Kings an opportunity to win. It was a fantastic game that came down to the final possession, and the officiating crew missed a major call that could have changed the outcome of the game.

Fighting to make the playoffs in a packed Western Conference, the Kings need every game they can get, especially against likely contenders like the Warriors. Needless to say, this missed call really hurts for the Kings and their fans.

It took a 47-point explosion from Steph Curry for the Warriors to hold off Sacramento, which is perhaps somewhat concerning considering Golden State projects to be much better than their Pacific Division foes. That said, Golden State needed this win badly, and their MVP delivered in a big way. With some help from the officials at the end, the Warriors picked up a win.

