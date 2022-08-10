Skip to main content
Nemanja Bjelica Shares First Message Since Leaving Warriors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Nemanja Bjelica Shares First Message Since Leaving Warriors

Bjelica will always be a 2022 NBA Champion
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After helping the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship, veteran big man Nemanja Bjelica decided to sign with Fenerbahce in Turkey. Appearing in 71 games for the Warriors last season, Bjelica averaged 6.1 PPG on 46.8% from the field. After his decision to sign with Fenerbahce was announced, Bjelica shared a message to the Warriors and their fans on Instagram.

"Thank you Warriors, the 2022 NBA champions," Bjelica wrote. "To the best fans and everyone who supported and pushed us through the whole season until the very end, thank you. To this amazing organization who believed in me and let me be part of this legendary group of players, my brates. To all of you, for this unforgettable experience to close my NBA chapter, thank you. I will always remember this season, these fans and the Bay. Always a Warrior, Thank you."

While it was an up and down year with the Warriors for Bjelica, he will always share that championship bond with his teammates. Each player contributed to that ultimate outcome, whether it was through big minutes in the playoffs, or key moments during the regular season. It takes everybody to win a championship, and the Warriors truly embodied that.

While he will now embark on his new journey with Fenerbahce, Bjelica will always remember his time with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

1241357416.0
News

Nemanja Bjelica Shares First Message Since Leaving Warriors

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks up at the Jumbotron after a foul call during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team

By Joey Linn37 minutes ago
USATSI_17955986_168390270_lowres
News

Former NBA All-Star Believes Miami Heat Had Better Chance Against Warriors in Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari3 hours ago
60a6c9f3f27b4c0019445bdf
News

Warriors Release Preseason Schedule

By C.J. Peterson4 hours ago
USATSI_13721600_168390270_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Reveals Candid Thoughts About Watching Trayce Thompson Play for Dodgers

By Farbod Esnaashari23 hours ago
Stephen+Curry+Odell+Beckham+Jr+NBA+Star+Game+FThHXvb7Iw6x
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Steph Curry's Championship Flex

By Joey LinnAug 9, 2022 7:03 PM EDT
nba-plain--3192ae76-6a2d-4fbf-b97e-0a7bf90bf68d
News

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Lead Western Conference

By Joey LinnAug 8, 2022 10:34 PM EDT
steph-curry-kevin-durant-postgame-cropped
News

Warriors No Longer in Running For Kevin Durant

By Joey LinnAug 8, 2022 7:27 PM EDT
steph-curry-canon-curry-USATSI-15731016
News

Video: Steph Curry Shares Court With Son

By Joey LinnAug 7, 2022 7:53 PM EDT