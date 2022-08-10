Nemanja Bjelica Shares First Message Since Leaving Warriors

After helping the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship, veteran big man Nemanja Bjelica decided to sign with Fenerbahce in Turkey. Appearing in 71 games for the Warriors last season, Bjelica averaged 6.1 PPG on 46.8% from the field. After his decision to sign with Fenerbahce was announced, Bjelica shared a message to the Warriors and their fans on Instagram.

"Thank you Warriors, the 2022 NBA champions," Bjelica wrote. "To the best fans and everyone who supported and pushed us through the whole season until the very end, thank you. To this amazing organization who believed in me and let me be part of this legendary group of players, my brates. To all of you, for this unforgettable experience to close my NBA chapter, thank you. I will always remember this season, these fans and the Bay. Always a Warrior, Thank you."

While it was an up and down year with the Warriors for Bjelica, he will always share that championship bond with his teammates. Each player contributed to that ultimate outcome, whether it was through big minutes in the playoffs, or key moments during the regular season. It takes everybody to win a championship, and the Warriors truly embodied that.

While he will now embark on his new journey with Fenerbahce, Bjelica will always remember his time with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

