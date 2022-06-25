Skip to main content
Patrick Baldwin Jr Calls Draymond Green One of His Idols

Now the two are teammates.

The Golden State Warriors drafted a great young prospect in Patrick Baldwin Jr. It looks like Patrick has been a fan of the Warriors since a young age, specifically Draymond Green.

"He's one of my idols and I love his leadership style," Baldwin Jr said. "It's Draymond, so not sure what to expect, but I'm looking forward to that phone call." 

The Golden State Warriors have had a tremendous history of drafting young talent. Every single member of their core roster has been drafted: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and even Kevon Looney. The organization figures out a way to routinely pick the perfect talents to maximize the situation of the team.

The way Baldwin Jr describes himself is something that feels like he could be the perfect successor to Draymond Green.

“6’10 who can pass, dribble and shoot," Baldwin Jr said. "And a son of a coach so that comes with making the right play.”

If Baldwin Jr can properly develop himself, which the Warriors have a great track record of doing, then he could really find himself being an important piece for the Golden State Warriors. The best way he could be utilized for the team would be a successor to Draymond Green, who is starting to slow down a bit more from who he was in years past.

