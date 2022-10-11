Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole

Now with his own podcast, the never shy Patrick Beverley is now more vocal than ever. A new member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Beverley is in the right market for off-court pursuits, and his current one is this new podcast.

On the first episode, Beverley was asked if he's now a member of the "New Media." The term of course popularized by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is used to described athletes in the media space. After a brief pause, Beverley said, "I don't know, I'm not out here punching people."

Beverley went on to share his more in-depth thoughts on the incident, saying, "That surprised me. That should never happen. At all. No, that should never happen." Beverley said that's never happened on any teams he's been on, and while arguments are common, what Draymond did is a "line you don't cross."

This seems to be the consensus across the league, pushing back against any idea that such behavior is commonplace in team sports. Arguments, and maybe even some shoving may occur, but punching a teammate in the face is not common in any way. According to Beverley, it should never happen, and he took a jab at Green for escalating things to that level.

The Warriors have a lot to figure out between now and opening night, and there's a chance things won't be entirely fixed by then.

