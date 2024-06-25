Inside The Warriors

Patrick Beverley's Message on Paul George to Golden State Warriors Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in Paul George

Joey Linn

Jan 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) and forward Paul George (13) react after the Golden State Warriors were called for a foul in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) and forward Paul George (13) react after the Golden State Warriors were called for a foul in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was reported on Monday by NBA insider Marc Stein via his Substack that Paul George opting into his contract and pursuing a trade from the LA Clippers is a growing possibility.

"There is a growing feeling leaguewide that the 34-year-old picking up his $48.8 million player option for next season to force the Clippers to trade him is an increasingly realistic scenario after months of fruitless contract extension negotiations between the parties," Stein wrote, "The Clippers appear unwilling to offer a richer deal to George than Kawhi Leonard received in January ($150 million-ish over three seasons) and that has encouraged teams out there to make trade pitches for the All-NBA swingman."

As for the interested teams, Stein added, "I'm pretty sure that the Warriors are as interested in George as the Knicks — maybe more. Can Golden State assemble the likely multi-team trade that would be needed to win the PG-13 Sweepstakes? Stay tuned."

Reacting to this news, George's former teammate Patrick Beverley sent out a post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Beverley played with George from 2019-2021 with the Clippers, and still has a close relationship with the nine-time All-Star. There seems to be a growing belief around the league that George could indeed leave the Clippers, and opt-in and trade scenarios seem to be on the table.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News