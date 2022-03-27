Pau Gasol Exploring Role With Golden State Warriors

NBA legend Pau Gasol recently joined JJ Redick's podcast for a discussion about his career, Kobe Bryant, retirement, and several other topics. One of these topics happened to be Pau's basketball pursuits at this stage of his life. When asked about missing that locker room atmosphere, Pau spoke about some work he has been doing with the Golden State Warriors.

When speaking on veteran leadership, locker room presence, and overall mentorship, Pau Gasol said, "Young guys can benefit from your knowledge and can benefit from your experience, and you can help them grow and help them in their journey. I've enjoyed those different points in my career, and I miss that in a way. But now I'm exploring a potential role with a team. I've been going a little bit under the radar with the Warriors, and they've kinda opened their doors for me to come in and be part of meetings, see the guys a little bit, and talk to some of the guys. It's been nice. Maybe I'm gonna do that more and more as I go forward."

While Pau didn't specify exactly what that role with the Warriors has been and potentially could be, he did sound as if it is something he is looking forward to progressing with. As an accomplished NBA champion and lock for the Hall-of-Fame, it certainly can't hurt having Gasol around.

