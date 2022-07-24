Photo: Former Warriors Player Working Out With Steph Curry

After unsuccessfully betting on himself by joining the Los Angeles Lakers for a bigger role last season, free agent G/F Kent Bazemore is back on the open market. The 10-year veteran played with the Golden State Warriors in the 2020-21 season before seeking a bigger role with the Lakers last season. Such a role never cultivated, as Bazemore appeared in just 39 games, averaging 14 minutes per contest.

Now a free agent again, Bazemore will likely look to sign a minimum deal with whatever team could best utilize him. While that will almost certainly not be the Golden State Warriors, Bazemore was still getting in work with superstar point guard Steph Curry over the weekend:

In his prime, Kent Bazemore averaged double figures in four-straight seasons for the Atlanta Hawks from 2015-2019. Since leaving Atlanta, Bazemore has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers. With free agency almost complete, as most top targets have now found deals, players like Bazemore will seek opportunities with whatever teams find themselves in need of some additional depth.

Still a decent athlete and shooter at this point in his career, Bazemore could find himself on a roster despite his struggles the last two seasons. In the meantime, he is putting in work with one of the game's all-time greats.

