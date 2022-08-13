Skip to main content
The Rare Moment Draymond Green Told Steph Curry He Took a 'Bad Shot'

Andre Iguodala revaled his favorite Steph Curry story.

Steph Curry has taken some insane shots in his career. Some of them have been so wild, that anyone watching can only shake their in disbelief - this includes his teammates like Draymond Green too.

Andre Iguodala revealed his favorite Steph Curry story recently, which also happens to be the moment when Draymond Green told Steph that he took a bad shot.

"My favorite Steph story is, Draymond is going to be so mad at me, we were in Portland, I think you might have been out for a couple of games and you came back," Iguodala said to Steph Curry. "So he's just trying to in his legs figure it out, like he's gotta get his attempts. Alright, and I get it! So he hadn't gotten back to his groove yet right, so he might be you know he 2/12 or whatever."

At this point, Draymond starts getting upset at Curry. It's only natural for that to happen when a superstar teammate returns and disrupts the offense a bit.

"Draymond start getting Draymond," Iguodala said to Curry. 'Hey man it's the Warriors! This a Steph Curry show but it's not just the Steph Curry, it's the Warriors.' I'm like Draymond just chill man, jet let him. 'No g we working hard out here too!'"

The entire situation culminates into one hilarious moment when Draymond Green tells Steph Curry that he took a bad shot, only for Curry to shrug it off entirely.

"So, Steph took another shot and [Draymond] going crazy," Iguodala said. "So like, [Steph] looked at me one time and was like 'yo who he yelling at?' I'm like, I don't know. [Steph] was like 'Draymond what did you say?' Draymond was like 'man you took a bad shot!' Then [Steph] looked at me and was like 'and I'm gonna shoot it again!'"

Needless to say, Steph Curry should always have the green light to shoot now.

