Rate the Trade: Warriors Land Veteran Shooter

The Utah Jazz may be leaning all the way into a full rebuild at this year's trade deadline, with many sources around the NBA believing they will listen to offers for most players on their roster not named Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. While there may be a few others the Jazz would prefer to keep, it feels safe to assume that their veteran pieces could be gettable over the next two weeks. A team to potentially keep an eye on if the Jazz begin to sell, is the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent report from Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors were named as a "dark horse" team that could acquire Jazz veteran Malik Beasley. On the last guaranteed year of his contract, Beasley is essentially an expiring deal. His $16.5M team option for next season will almost certainly be declined by whatever team he finishes the season with, because his play this year has not warranted that price tag.

Known for his shooting, Beasley has struggled from the floor this season, converting on just 39.9% of his shots from the field, and 35.8% of his shots from deep. Both of these clips are below his career averages, but are concerning for any team entertaining a trade. For the Warriors, who were mentioned as a potential dark horse candidate for Beasley, it is hard to see where he fits in. It would be a low-risk move for an expiring contract that averaged just under 20 PPG two seasons ago, but Beasley has looked far from that player this season, and will likely be someone the Warriors stay away from.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors' White House Visit