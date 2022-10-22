Report: NBA Executive Believes Draymond Green is Going to Lakers in Free Agency

Draymond Green is becoming more and more linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. First, it started with Stephen A. Smith, and now NBA executives are also starting to link the two.

According to a report by Sean Deveney, one NBA executive believes Draymond Green will go to the Lakers in free agency.

“Things would have to get pretty bad for the Warriors before they would dump Draymond,” the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “But, you don’t know, because you don’t know the dynamics going on in that locker room. If they have had it with him – and by that, I mean Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] – then, OK, you could see a trade coming up. They know how important he is, though. The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade."

Even if there were a proposed trade that the Lakers could give for Draymond, the executive doesn't believe there's anything the Lakers could offer the Warriors that's worth building around.

"You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker," the executive said. "Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could offer Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have – send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They (Los Angeles) like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, and Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway."

Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the likeliest scenario is Draymond Green using his player option to opt back onto the Warriors. Once that happens, it seems like the rumors will continue fueling him toward the lakers.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors