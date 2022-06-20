Report: New Details of Warriors' Parade Revealed

With their NBA Championship parade one day away, the Golden State Warriors will reportedly not be making public speeches. Kylen Mills of KRON4 News reported that the team will instead be giving speeches at a private ceremony that will be broadcasted on local channels:

Mills added that while she is not sure the exact reason for this change, a recent uptick in Covid cases could be a factor. It is usually common for championship parades to include public speeches by coaches and players, but the Golden State Warriors will reportedly not be following that model for their parade on Monday.

More information will likely come out shortly regarding the exact reason for this change, but for now the speculation is that Covid precaution has required speeches to instead be held privately, and then broadcasted to the public via local channels. This change is understandably upsetting for many fans who were looking forward to hearing their favorite players speak live, but the parade itself is still expected to be interactive, as Mills also reported.

With this being their fourth championship in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors are no stranger to parades. With the San Francisco Giants also experience a run of three championships during the 2010's, the Bay Area has been blessed with some dominant teams in recent history.

