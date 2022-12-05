Report: Viral Steph Curry Video Confirmed Fake

If there is one person in the world who could actually convince people that he is capable of making five-straight full-court shots, it is Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. A viral video of the two-time MVP drilling full-court shots was posted by Sports Illustrated, and had the NBA world debating whether or not it was real.

In a recent Tweet from Janie McCauley of AP Sports, it was revealed that the Warriors reportedly confirmed the viral video was indeed edited, and is not real.

The editing is incredibly impressive, because without this confirmation, there is no way to truly determine that the video had been edited. The only indication was the pure impossibility of such a shooting display, but even then, Steph Curry has regularly made the impossible become possible with a basketball in his hands.

The fact that people thought such a video even could be real is a testament to how unreal Steph Curry is. There was always an element of doubt, even amongst the true believers, simply because it was something that had never been seen before. Despite that, Curry made some feel as if it was possible, and even more credit goes to all who worked on the video to make it appear that realistic.

While the fun is unfortunately ruined, it will not be long before Steph Curry does something on the basketball court that seems impossible but is indeed very real.

