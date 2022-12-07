Report: Warriors Interested in Trading James Wiseman for Jakob Poeltl

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking for a way to flip James Wiseman for another big man - specifically, Jakob Poeltl.

According to a report by LJ Ellis of SpursTalk, the Golden State Warriors are interested in Jakob Poeltl by flipping James Wiseman for him. Here is the exact verbiage from LJ's article:

"The Warriors, on the other hand, are said to be primarily interested in finding a way to flip James Wiseman for Poeltl," Ellis said. "However, sources say the Spurs have indicated to the Warriors that they aren’t interested in Wiseman as a centerpiece of a Poeltl trade. I’m also hearing that the Spurs aren’t high on Jonathan Kuminga either, which means a deal with the Warriors will likely only get done if Golden State is willing to part with sufficient draft capital."

According to Ellis, the Spurs actually want Moses Moody more than James Wiseman. If San Antonio doesn't receive what they want for Poeltl, they'll just hold onto him.

James Wiseman has been going through a serious sophomore slump this season that's seen him make numerous trips to the G League. He's only in his second season though, so it would be a bit early to give up on him. However, Poeltl would be a perfect pickup for the Golden State Warriors. He's a high-percentage shooting center that's currently capable of averaging 12.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Regardless, the Warriors are still a championship-caliber team with or without the trade.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors