Report: Warriors, Suns, Raptors, Heat at 'Forefront' of Kevin Durant Trade

It is no surprise that nearly every team in the NBA has constructed a trade package for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. While every team would love to have him, only a select few teams actually possess the assets needed to make a trade possible. With reports indicating that the Brooklyn Nets are seeking All-Star level players, young pieces, and several draft picks in exchange for Kevin Durant, not many teams have what it takes to pull-off a deal.

In a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat were mentioned as the teams currently leading the race for Kevin Durant.

"Teams like Phoenix, Miami, Toronto, Golden State, those are really among the teams that are gonna be at the forefront, as far as trying to pursue a Kevin Durant deal," Charania said. "But given the asking price that has already been set forth, this is a process that could take several weeks, could take several months, could take the remainder of this offseason."

Charania finished by highlighting previous superstar trades, such as Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard, noting that they all took a significant amount of time to develop, which could happen with this Durant situation as well.

For now, it seems as if the same teams continue to remain at the top of these discussions, which is not surprising when considering the available packages they possess. The Warriors, Raptors, Heat, and Suns all have All-Star level players, young talent, and draft choices that could be of interest to Brooklyn. The deciding factor on where Durant ends up, will likely come down to which team willingly departs with the largest combination of those three desired returns for the Nets.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Predicted Warriors Championship

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors Losing Three Players

Steph Curry Shares Message For Juan Toscano-Anderson