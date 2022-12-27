Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game

The Grizzlies turned down watching footage of the Warriors before the Christmas game

The Memphis Grizzlies were embarrassed by the shorthanded Golden State Warriors on Christmas, and it turns out, there's a good reason why.

CBS Sports revealed that the Grizzlies turned down watching the scouting report of the Warriors in favor of watching the Celtics Game in the locker room. Here is the exact transcript of the article:

"In the visiting locker room before games, most teams play a steady loop of the opponent's highlights, including scouting notes, on whatever monitor they can get their hands on. Prior to the Grizzlies' marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors, however, the Golden State scouting video was relegated to a laptop with its screen tilted heavily toward the floor. Instead, the Memphis players had their eyes glued to a TV showing a live feed of ... the Boston Celtics."

CBS then approached Danny Green in the locker room to ask about watching the Warriors scouting report, to which he gave a very ironic answer.

"[The Golden State scouting video] will go on later," injured Grizzlies veteran Danny Green told CBS Sports in the locker room before the game. "We watch enough of the Warriors."

The end result of the Grizzlies' actions is one that Warriors fans will always remember. A massive blowout against the Warriors with players like Ty Jerome leading the way.

