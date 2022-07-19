Skip to main content
Steph Curry Believes 2017 Warriors Beat Kobe-Shaq Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Could the Kevin Durant era Golden State Warriors beat the Kobe-Shaq era Lakers?

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. Those Kobe-Shaq Lakers teams dominated their era, much like the dynasty Warriors have dominated this era, even post-Kevin Durant.

When asked about that hypothetical series, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could match up in some alternate universe, us vs. the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win. I don’t know who would guard Shaq, but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rocking with that. And three is better than two."

While Steph is taking his squad over those Lakers teams, he also shared his overall thoughts on hypotheticals, saying that "Between the ’96 Bulls and the hypotheticals of a seven-game series, the 2001 Lakers and that hypothetical series, or every other hypothetical series that people say we should’ve lost because of an injury or because of whatever the case may be, those conversations are trivial."

Recognizing that no hypothetical series will ever have a true answer, and that his team does not need to prove anything else, Steph usually does not entertain these conversations. That said, when it comes to peak Warriors vs. early 2000's Lakers, Steph is taking his squad in a seven-game series.

