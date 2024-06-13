Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Major Announcement
It was recently announced that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his father Dell Curry would be launching their own "Heat Check" podcast. In the initial announcement, Curry's Unanimous Media shared the following:
"Heat Check brings Stephen and Dell Curry together to pull back the curtain on their family’s journey, told through the lens of a father and son, while talking about the biggest names throughout NBA history... Guest voices include Stephen’s mother Sonya Curry, fellow little man yet big-time baller (and Stephen’s mentor) Muggsy Bogues, savvy agent to both Stephen and Dell, Jeff Austin, and more."
This initial release came out Tuesday, and Curry has now broken his silence on the big news, sharing a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) for the show's launch:
Curry's Unanimous Media also shared the following on what this show will contain:
"Get the inside story on how Stephen went from an underrated short and slim kid to dominating the league as the 'baby-faced assassin.' Find out about the ties Stephen shares with LeBron James, who was born in the same hospital in Akron, Ohio, and get the scoop on how Steph was on his way to becoming a New York Knick but ultimately became a legendary Golden State Warrior. But, above all, hear how family is everything for the Currys, and learn what Dell had to sacrifice in order for his children to succeed."
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green