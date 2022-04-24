Steph Curry Gives Health Update After Increased Minutes

The Golden State Warriors dropped Game 4 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon, and will look to finish them off at home on Wednesday. Steph Curry, who has been playing in short bursts off the bench in this series, finally had his minutes stretched out for the first time. Logging 33 points in 37 minutes of play, the superstar point guard was without a minutes restriction for the first time since returning from injury. After the game, he gave an update on where his health is at.

"Everything I've been doing has progressed in the right direction," Steph said. "It felt great to finish the 3rd quarter and play the whole 4th quarter and not get fatigued at all. My wind was solid, so I'm excited about where I'm at, and I'm looking forward to next game."

While neither Steph Curry or Steve Kerr would reveal if Steph would be back in the starting lineup for Game 5, they both indicated that he is doing well physically, and will continue operating without a minutes restriction. Having lost their first game of the postseason, it would make sense for Golden State to now reinsert Steph into the starting lineup, especially considering how poorly they started Game 4.

The team will take Monday off entirely, and then use Tuesday to prepare for Game 5 at home on Wednesday.

