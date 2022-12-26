Steph Curry Gives Hopeful Return Date From Injury

The Golden State Warriors are waiting eagerly for their superstar point guard Steph Curry to make his return to the court. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury earlier this month that was expected to sideline him for around 3-4 weeks, but a more precise timeline may be emerging.

On Saturday, the Warriors released an official update that revealed Curry would be reevaluated again in two weeks. During Golden State's Christmas Day matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry joined the broadcast to give an update on this timeline, as well as his progression.

"Every day it's getting better," Curry said. "I'm hoping it's as close to that two weeks as possible. It gives me time for that five on five rehab."

For Warriors fans, it is great to hear that Curry's shoulder is getting better every day. His hope to return as close to that two-week timetable is shared throughout the fanbase, as everyone is ready to get their MVP back. Two weeks from the latest update would be January 7th, and the Warriors play the Orlando Magic at home that day. If Curry is not ready to return that day, Golden State's next game comes on January 10th vs. the Phoenix Suns.

While Curry's return is of course dependent on his progression, that process seems to be going well, as the star point guard said his injured left shoulder is improving each day.

The Warriors have struggled mightily in the absence of Steph Curry, and cannot wait for his return. If things continue on this path, hopefully that return comes not too longer after his next reevaluation.

