Steph Curry Graduates From Davidson College

It's a big day for Steph Curry.

August 31 was a big day for Steph Curry. He graduated from Davidson College, was inducted into the Davidson Hall of Fame, and became the first person to have his number retired at Davidson College.

The 2021-22 season has been a truly special time for Steph Curry, one that very few people on the planet have ever experienced. He became an NBA Champion, All-Star MVP, NBA Finals MVP, broke the all-time three-point record, was named one of the NBA's 75 greatest players, named All-NBA Second Team, graduated from college, entered his college's hall of fame, and had his jersey number retired by his college. The amount of accolades Steph Curry accomplished in 2022 alone is a Hall of Fame career in itself.

While it's celebration time for Steph Curry, the grind is going to begin incredibly soon. Training camp for NBA teams begins in under a month, and then it's go-time for the Golden State Warriors yet again. Although they're the current NBA Champions, there's been more and more talk (even from Draymond Green himself) about the LA Clippers being a legitimate threat to their 2023 championship hopes. The best way to deal with that threat is preparation, and preparation begins in the gym. Another championship for Steph Curry would put him in the rarified air of 5 NBA Championships, and easily make him arguably the greatest point guard of all-time.

