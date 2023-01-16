Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again

While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer.

Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Steph Curry currently has 20,902 points and will most likely finish with a few thousand more before he retires, barring any serious injury. Curry averages 24.4 points a game in his career and has averaged more than 25 for the last three years straight. With that pacing, he can add about another 6,000 - 7,000 points in the next four years, which could potentially put him in the top 10 scoring list of all-time. Given just how offensively talented Steph Curry is, it would be an amazing accomplishment to figure out a way into the top 10 scorers of all time.

For now, though, the Golden State Warriors need to start figuring out how to win again. The team just suffered an incredibly bad loss against the Chicago Bulls and is currently losing against the Washington Wizards in the midst of this piece being written. The Warriors have the pieces capable of making a championship run, this team just needs to learn how to win on the road to make it happen.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him