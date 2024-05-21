Steph Curry Makes Major Announcement
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. made a major announcement on Tuesday morning, revealing that the 10-time All-Star had become one of the lead investors in the company’s Nirvana Super Waters, Seltzers, and their other wellness beverages.
An official statement from Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., Steph Curry, and Thirty Ink read the following:
“Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the parent company of his business endeavors, Thirty Ink, today announced a significant investment and strategic brand ambassador relationship making Curry a lead investor in the company’s Nirvana Super Waters, Seltzers and their other wellness beverages.”
Curry himself also issued a statement that read the following:
“I recently discovered the power of Nirvana Super and the incredible effects HMB has on my body reducing recovery time during the grind of my fifteenth NBA season. Adding Nirvana Super Waters into my wellness routine earlier this season helped me achieve my goal of making it through another grueling season. From the overall recovery benefits, I couldn’t believe the positive effect it had on preparing me day in day out. I’m excited to join the Nirvana Super team and hope that my investment, and this brand ambassador announcement is a testament to my belief in Nirvana Super and the benefits of HMB for athletes of all levels and wellness-minded consumers.”
One of the NBA’s best players on the court, Curry is also one of the league’s most prominent businessmen off the court.
