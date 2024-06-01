11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Ridiculous Steph Curry Statement
Gilbert Arenas is known for making some horrible basketball takes. His most recent Steph Curry take may arguably be one of the worst he's ever made.
During a recent episode of The Gil's Arena show, Arenas claimed that Steph Curry is not a once-in-a-generation type player.
“Steph is not a generational talent,” Arenas said. “[Victor Wembanyama] is a generational person. That is a generational talent. Generational means you can't mimic it. Can you mimic Magic Johnson? 6’9” point guard with the vision? No. You can't mimic Shaquille O'Neal's body, you can't mimic f—king LeBron James. You can't mimic Wemby. Those are generational. It only comes once every [generation].”
Steph Curry is the definition of a once-in-a-generation player. He's the greatest shooter ever for a reason. The entire game of basketball changed because of his career for a reason. The way children play, the way the three-point shot is measured, everything about Curry's impact suggests he is once-in-a-generation. For as much as Trae Young resembles Curry, he isn't Steph Curry, and the same goes for every other player like him.
If there was anyone who is in a position to critique Steph Curry's qualifications, it's not Gilbert Arenas. It has to be someone who is equally as accomplished, like a LeBron James or a Nikola Jokic. Not someone who's never who's never won an NBA championship and only been an All-Star three times.
